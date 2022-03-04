HBSE Classes 10 and 12 Exam 2022 Date Sheet Released: Check Exam Dates Here
BSEH Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from 31 March, while Class 12 exams will be conducted from 30 March.
Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE/ BSEH) has released the exam time table (date sheet) for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory papers.
Candidates enrolled to appear for Haryana Board's secondary and senior secondary exams can download the date sheet from the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in.
Haryana Board Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from 31 March, while Class 12 exams will be conducted from 30 March 2022.
How to Download BSEH Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet?
Visit the official website of BSEH: bseh.org.in
Click on 'Date Sheet (Theory Paper) for Secondary/Sr. Secondary (Academic/Open School/Regular/Re-appear/Additional/Improvement Exam March-2022' link on the homepage
You will be directed to BSEH Exam date sheet
Check your exam dates
Save it for future reference
BSEH Class 10 and 12 Exam Date Sheet
HBSE 10th Exam Dates
31 March: Social Science
04 April: English
06 April: Hindi
11 April: Mathematics
19 April: Science
21 April: Physical & Health Education/ Home Science/ Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Music Hindustani/ Animal Husbandry/ Computer Science/ Drawing/ Dance/ Agriculture
22 April: Retail/ Security/ Automobile/ IT/ ITES/ Patient Care Assistant/ Beauty & Wellness/ Physical Education & Sports/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Travel, Tourism & Hospitality/ Media Entertainment/Animation/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services / Vision Technician/Multi Skill Foundation Course/ Patient Care Assistant
26 April: Punjabi/IT/ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services)
(For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
HBSE 12th Exam Dates
30 March: Hindi (Core/Elective) (English Special for Foreign Students in Lieu of Hindi Core)
01 April: Physics/ Economics
02 April: Fine Arts
05 April: Mathematics
07 April: Physical Education
08 April: Home Science
09 April: English (Core/Elective)
11 April: Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology
12 April: Punjabi
13 April: Chemistry/ Accountancy/ Public/ Administration
18 April: Geography
19 April: Computer Science, ITES (For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only)
20 April: History/ Biology
21 April: Philosophy/ Agriculture
22 April: Sanskrit/ Urdu/ Bio-technology
26 April: Sociology/ Entrepreneurship
27 April: Political Science
28 April: Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
29 April: Retail/Security/Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/Agriculture Paddy Farming/Media Animation/Banking and Finance Services/Banking and Insurance Services/Vision Technician/Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/English
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.