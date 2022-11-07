BSEB Dummy Admit Card 2023 for 10th and 12th Released, Steps to Download

The Bihar School Education Board has released the Dummy admit cards for classes 10th and 12th. The candidates appearing for the Bihar Board Examinations 2023 can check and download the admit cards from the official BSEB website at ssonline.biharboardonline.com or biharboardonline.com.

The students who will be appearing for the BSEB Board examination 2023 have already registered for the board Exams and can visit the official website to check their dummy admit cards for the Bihar Board Matric and Intermediate Annual Board Examinations 2023.

The students will have to enter their school code, name, father's name and date of birth to login and download their dummy admit card. You can check the steps to download the admit cards below.