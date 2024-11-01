ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

BPSC 70th CCE Prelims Registration Ends on 4 Nov: Apply Now at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam will be held on 13 and 14 December 2024.

Saima Andrabi
Published
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE), 2024. Candidates can now submit their applications until 4 November, 2024, at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in and bpsc.bih.nic.in. The deadline was previously scheduled for 18 October 2024.

The BPSC has also added 70 new vacancies to the examination, bringing the total number of vacancies to 2,027. The vacancies are across various departments of the Bihar government.

The BPSC 70th CCE prelims exam, originally scheduled for 17 November has been postponed to 13 and 14 December 2024. Approximately 7 to 8 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the exam.

Existing candidates can update their One-Time Registration (OTR) profile details, except for name, mother's name, father's name, and date of birth, between 19 and 4 November 2024. Candidates can also update their application forms, excluding the aforementioned four columns, and update gender and category upon payment of an additional fee.

To be eligible for the BPSC 70th CCE Prelims exam, candidates must hold a graduate degree. The detailed eligibility criteria for various posts are available in the official notification. The application fee is Rs 600 for general category candidates and Rs 150 for SC, ST candidates of Bihar, permanent resident female candidates of Bihar, and disabled category candidates.

Steps to Apply for BPSC 70th CCE Exam?

  • Visit the official website, onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

  • Complete the registration process, if you are a fresh candidate. Existing candidates just need to login to their OTR profile.

  • Fill out the application form.

  • Upload all the required documents.

  • Pay the application fee.

  • Submit the form.

  • Download, save, and print a hard copy for future use.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

