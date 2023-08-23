ADVERTISEMENT
Board Exams To Be Held Twice a Year, Students Allowed to Retain Best Score

The Centre further said that class 11 and 12 students will have to study two languages.

Education
The Centre announced on Wednesday, 23 August, that board exams will be conducted twice a year and that students will be allowed to retain the best score.

The announcement was made in line with the National Education Policy (NEP).

The Union Ministry of Education further stated that students of class 11 and 12 will have to study two languages, and at least one of them must be an Indian language.

"Board exams will be offered at least twice a year to ensure students have enough time and opportunity to perform well. Students can then appear for a board exam in subjects they have completed and feel ready for. They will also be allowed to retain the best score," the Centre said.
It further added that in order to make the board exams "easier", the tests will asses the understanding and achievement of competencies instead of long periods of coaching and rote-learning.

"In due course of time, school boards are to develop capacities to offer 'on demand' exams in due course of time. Besides board exam test developers and evaluators, they will have to go through university-certified courses before taking up this work," the ministry stated.

Topics:  Board Exams 

