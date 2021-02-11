Board Exams 2021: List of States That Have Declared Exam Dates

Delhi: In Delhi, all government schools are affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which will conduct Class 10 board exams from 4 May to 7 June, while examinations for Class 12 will begin on 4 May and end on 11 June.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared that board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will begin from 24 April. While examinations for Class 10 would end on 10 May, for Class 12, board exams will conclude on 12 May.

Haryana: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has said that Class 10 and 12 exams would begin from 20 April and conclude on 31 May. Moreover, practical exams will be wrapped up before the the start of board exams.

Jammu and Kashmir: According to the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, Class 10 exams would be held from 3 to 24 April, while exams for Class 12 would be held from 1 to 29 April.

Uttarakhand: Class 10 and 12 exams conducted by the Board of School Education Uttarakhand (UBSE) will be held from 4 to 22 May across two shifts. While Class 10 students will write their papers from 8 am to 11 am, Class 12 students would write papers from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has said that it would conduct Class 10 board examinations from 13 to 26 April, while exams for Class 12 would be conducted from 13 April to 10 May.