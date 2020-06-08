Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, has released the schedule for the Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test 2020, or BITSAT 2020 on its official website.According to the schedule released by the institute, the test city allotment for the exam is scheduled for 1 July. Students will also be able to choose their test dates and slots from 10-16 July.The BITSAT 2020 online test will be conducted from 6-10 August and hall tickets for the exam will be available for download from 24 July to 10 August.The BITSAT 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held from 16 to 25 May but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown.BITS has also issued a notice urging students to not fall pray to any rumours, individuals or agencies which claim that admissions to BITS Pilani can be gained by paying donation money in management seats or by manipulating admission merit list.Admissions in First Degree programmes at BITS Pilani are only authorised by one of the following schemes:1. Admission through BITSAT-2020 Score 2. Admission through SAT and SAT subject test score under International student admissions 3. Admission under Board topper schemeFor more details regarding the examination and the admission process, BITS has advised students to visit the official website. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.