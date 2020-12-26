Bihar Schools, Colleges to Reopen With COVID SOPs From 4 January

The Bihar Education Department on Friday, 25 December, issued guidelines for reopening educational institutes including schools, colleges, and universities from 4 January.

Classes will commence at 50 percent capacity. Schools have been shut in the state since 15 March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.

All state educational institutions including government schools, privates schools, higher educational institutes, coaching institutes, MBBS and engineering institutes and all the research institutes will reopen for classes from 18 January 2021.

The management of these institutes will have to ensure following of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health in the institutes’ premises.