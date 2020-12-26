Bihar Schools, Colleges to Reopen With COVID SOPs From 4 January
Schools have been shut in the state since 15 March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.
The Bihar Education Department on Friday, 25 December, issued guidelines for reopening educational institutes including schools, colleges, and universities from 4 January.
Classes will commence at 50 percent capacity. Schools have been shut in the state since 15 March, when a nationwide lockdown was imposed.
All state educational institutions including government schools, privates schools, higher educational institutes, coaching institutes, MBBS and engineering institutes and all the research institutes will reopen for classes from 18 January 2021.
The management of these institutes will have to ensure following of the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health in the institutes’ premises.
The following students will be allowed to attend physical classes:
- Students of private and government schools studying in Classes 9 to 12
- Final-year students of colleges and universities
- Research students studying in various universities
Teaching faculty will be made aware about the COVID-19 protocols to be followed within the classroom. All the government schools students will receive a set of two masks.
The coaching centres will be required to submit a plan on starting physical classes while maintaining social distancing inside the classrooms to the regional officer and seek prior permissions.
The government will take a call on resuming physical sessions for the remaining students after 18 January 2021.
