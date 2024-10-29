Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: When Will CSBC Results be Declared?

The Bihar Police Constable exam results are pending. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will post the announcement at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The board recently changed its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in, where all future updates regarding recruitment, including the Constable results, will be posted.

The Bihar Police Constable written exam took place on 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 August across 38 districts in the state. Candidates were given 1.5 hours, starting at 10:30 am, to complete the exam. Strict measures were enforced, prohibiting mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches inside the exam hall.