Bihar Police Constable Result 2024: When Will CSBC Results be Declared?

The Bihar Police Constable exam results are pending. The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will post the announcement at csbc.bihar.gov.in. The board recently changed its official website to csbc.bihar.gov.in, where all future updates regarding recruitment, including the Constable results, will be posted.
The Bihar Police Constable written exam took place on 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 August across 38 districts in the state. Candidates were given 1.5 hours, starting at 10:30 am, to complete the exam. Strict measures were enforced, prohibiting mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, WiFi gadgets, electronic pens, pagers, and watches inside the exam hall.
The CSBC is expected to release the provisional answer key and allow candidates to submit objections before declaring the final result. Category-wise cut-off marks will also be released alongside the results.
Originally scheduled for 1, 7, and 15 October 2023, the Constable recruitment exam was postponed following reports of unfair means being used during the 1 October exam. CSBC conducted the Bihar Police Constable recruitment exam in pen and paper mode on 7, 11, 18, 21, 25, and 28 August 2024.
How to Check Bihar Police Constable Result 2024?
Go to the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for Bihar Police Constable Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
