Why Bihar’s New Education Minister Is in the Eye of a Storm

When the Janata Dal (United) leader and Member of Legislative Assembly Mewalal Choudhary appeared on the dais and solemnly swore to uphold the Constitution as Bihar’s Education Minister, many were left surprised. Perhaps aghast, as well.

But it wasn’t like the Tarapur MLA, who served as the Vice Chancellor of Bihar Agricultural University for half a decade, didn’t suit the new portfolio. Neither was it a case where someone heavily rumoured and better suited for the job was not chosen at the last moment.