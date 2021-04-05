BSEB 10th Board Exam Result Out on 5 April, Here’s How to Check
BSEB 10th Result: Class 10th (matric) exam was conducted from 17 to 24 February across 1,525 exam centres in Bihar.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will declare the result of Class 10/madhyamik exam on Monday, 5 April, at 3:30 PM. Students who appeared for the same can check their result from board’s websites: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.com.
How to Check BSEB 10th Board Result
- Visit any of the above mentioned website.
- Click on the 10th exam result link.
- Login using your roll number, stream, date of birth and other details asked.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Download and print it for future use.
Candidates appeared in the exam should score at least 30 percent marks in each theory exam, and 40 percent in each practical exam in order to qualify the exam.
This year, around 16.84 lakh students registered for the BSEB matric examination. Answer key for the same was released on 20 March 2021, reported Hindustan Times.
