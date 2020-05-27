Himanshu Raj of Janta High School, Rohtas, topped the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 10 exam conducted this year. The overall pass percentage of the exam is 80.59%, which is 0.14 % less than the previous year’s score of 80.73%.Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the result of Class 10 board examination 2020 on its official website on Wednesday, 20 May. The exams were conducted from 17 to 24 February 2020.Himanshu has scored 96.20 % by obtaining 481 marks out of 500. Durgesh Kumar of S K High School, Samastipur bagged the second rank by scoring 96%. Shubham Kumar, Rajveer and Juli Kumari have shared the third rank by scoring 95.6% each.A total of 41 students have made it to top 10 list including 31 boys and 10 girls.Out of 14,94,071 students who appeared for the matriculation exam this year, 7,29,213 boys and 7,64,858 girls passed.Pending CBSE Board Exams to be Held at 15,000 Centres: HRD MinBihar Class 10 Results: List of ToppersRank 1 Himanshu Raj- Janta High Tenauj, RohtasRank 2 Durgesh Kumar- S K High School, Jutwarpur, SamastipurRank 3 Shubham Kumar- Sri Harkhen Kumar Jain Gyan Sthali Ara, BhopurRank 4 Rajveer- Patel High School Daudnagar, AurangabadRank 5 Juli Kumari- Balika High School ArwalRank 6 Sannu Kumar- High School Amarpur LakshsaraiRank 7 Munna Kumar- Ashok High School Daud Nagar, AurangabadRank 8 Navneet Kumar- Patel High School Daudnagar, AurangabadRank 9 Ranjit Kumar Gupta- N S S H/S Nishan Nagar Baddi, RohtasRank 10 Ankit Raj- High School ArariaHow to Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020?Visit the official website of Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Click on the link 'BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result 2020' on the homepage.Enter your respective login credentials and submit.BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result will display on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.