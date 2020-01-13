Bihar Board Class 10 Admit Card 2020 Released at biharboard.online
Bihar Class 10 Final admit card has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on its official website at biharboard.online. The admit card of Bihar’s Class 10 Secondary Exam was released on Sunday late evening. Students who applied for the exam can now visit the official website and download the admit card. The Bihar 10th Secondary exam admits card direct link is given below.
Many times the hall tickets are misused, therefore, to avoid it, the BSEB has uploaded the admit card on its official website and it can only be downloaded by the students or the school authorities only. The admit card can be only accessed by filling some personal information to log in to their respective accounts. Students need to fill the school code, registration number and date of birth on the official website.
How to Download Bihar 2020 Class 10 Admit Card Online?
- Visit the official website of BSEB at biharboard.online
- Click on the link “view/print Final Admit Card [ Annual Secondary Exam 2020 ]”
- The user will be redirected to a new page.
- Enter the school code, registration number and date of birth and click on submit
- After submitting, the admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Students can then download and take a print out for future reference.
Without carrying the admit card to the examination centre, the students will not be allowed to appear for the Bihar 10th Standard Secondary exam. Therefore, they are advised to carry their hall tickets, with a id proof to the exam centres.
