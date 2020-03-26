Bihar Board Class 10 Matric Exam Result Expected in April

Bihar School of Education Board (BSEB) released the class 12 intermediate result on 24 March 2020. As the intermediate exam result was announced pretty early as compared to other board exams, the class 10 students of Bihar board are curious about the Matric exam result declaration.

The result of class 10/Matric exam is expected to release in the month of April, however, a specified date and time have not been fixed yet by the BSEB. The result might be announced in the second week of April on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students of class 10 are advised to keep a check on any notification released by the board regarding the Matric examination result 2020. The direct link of the result will be available here as soon as it is released on the official website.