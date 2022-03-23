BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2022: Scrutiny To Begin Today, Details Here
Know the steps to apply for BSEB 12th results scrutiny and the fee to be paid for every objection raised.
The Bihar School Examination Board is ready to start the scrutiny process for Bihar 12th Result 2022 examinations. The board had announced amid the release of the Bihar Inter result that the 12th results scrutiny will begin from 23 March 2022.
Students who want to apply for the scrutiny of their 12th Bihar Board Result 2022 can apply on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB 12th Result 2022: Details About the Scrutiny
Bihar Board has enabled the option to apply for scrutiny of class 12th results. Students who have any doubts, objections, or concerns regarding their marks in the final result can apply for the BSEB Bihar 12th result scrutiny.
The students can apply for the scrutiny process through online mode only. The students who are unsatisfied with their marks can apply through the link available on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
The students will also have to pay the scrutiny fees for raising objections regarding their 12th result. Rs. 70 has to be paid for every objection raised by the student.
BSEB Bihar 12th Result Scrutiny 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website of the Bihar Board at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
On the homepage, locate, and click on the link that reads 'BSEB Inter Result Scrutiny process’.
You will have to enter your exam roll number and other details on the website.
Raise objections for the questions you feel you have been marked wrongly.
Pay the scrutiny fee of Rs 70 for every objection you raise.
Then submit the BSEB 12th result scrutiny 2022 form.
Download the submission confirmation slip for BSEB 12th result 2022 for future use.
Visit the website for any further updates or wait for any official announcement or notification.
