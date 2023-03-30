Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be Out Soon; Date, Time & Steps to Check Result

Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB operates from Patna and the organization is expected to release the Patna is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 soon. As per latest reports, the BSEB Matric Result can be out anytime now. Students can expect the result to be released around 2 PM today.

After the result has been released, candidates can check and download the result on the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in .

Check the date and time for the BSEB class 10 result and the steps to download the result.