Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the result of Class 10 board examination 2020 on its official website on Wednesday, 20 May. The results have been declared on the official website of the board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.The Bihar board Class 10 exams were conducted from 17 to 24 February 2020. BSEB announced that the overall pass percentage of the exam is 80.59%Students can check their BSEB Class 10 results on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.BSEB Results 2020: How To Check Bihar Board Class 10 Result OnlineBihar Class 10 Results: List of ToppersRank 1 Himanshu Raj- Janta High Tenauj, RohtasRank 2 Durgesh Kumar- S K High School, Jutwarpur, SamastipurRank 3 Shubham Kumar- Sri Harkhen Kumar Jain Gyan Sthali Ara, BhopurRank 4 Rajveer- Patel High School Daudnagar, AurangabadRank 5 Juli Kumari- Balika High School ArwalRank 6 Sannu Kumar- High School Amarpur LakshsaraiRank 7 Munna Kumar- Ashok High School Daud Nagar, AurangabadRank 8 Navneet Kumar- Patel High School Daudnagar, AurangabadRank 9 Ranjit Kumar Gupta- N S S H/S Nishan Nagar Baddi, RohtasRank 10 Ankit Raj- High School ArariaHow to Check BSEB Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2020?Visit the official website of Bihar board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.Click on the link 'BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result 2020' on the homepage.Enter your respective login credentials and submit.BSEB Class 10/ Matric exam result will display on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.