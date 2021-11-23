BHU UET, PET Result 2021: Score Card Released on NTA's Website
BHU Results 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 22 November, released the scorecards/ result of Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) entrance test 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download their scorecards from the official website of BHU NTA: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
BHU UET and PET 2021 exams were conducted by NTA on 28 to 30 September and 01, 03 ,04, 06, and 9 October 2021.
How To Download BHU UET, PET 2021 Scorecard/Results?
Visit the official website of NTA BHU: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Score Card BHU (UET) & BHU (PET) 2021' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number, date of birth, and security pin.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your BHU UET/ PET scorecard will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for future reference.
"In case of any difficulty in downloading the Score Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the Score Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in," reads the official notice released by NTA.
Marks obtained by candidates in BHU UET/ PET entrance test will be used to prepare BHU merit list. Candidates who qualify against the cut-off will have to get their documents verified and pay the fee in order to complete the admission (counselling) process.
