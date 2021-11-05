BHU UET, PET 2021: Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today, Results Soon
Candidates can challenge BHU UET, PET 2021 answer key on bhuet.nta.nic.in.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 3 November, released the provisional answer keys of Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) entrance test 2021.
Question papers and recorded responses of the candidates were also released along the the answer keys.
Candidates who appeared for BHU UET or BHU PET 2021 entrance exam, can download the answer key from the official website of NTA BHU: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
BHU UET and PET exams were conducted on 28 to 30 September and 01, 03, 04, 06 and 09 October, 2021.
Candidates who have any doubt(s) regarding the answer key can raise objection against it on the official website till Friday, 5 November (07 pm). "The candidates, who do not agree with the answer key of any question, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 (Rupees Two Hundred only), per challenged question, as a nonrefundable processing fee," reads the official notice.
How to Download BHU UET, PET 2021 Answer Key
Visit the official website of NTA BHU: bhuet.nta.nic.in.
Click on Answer Key, OMR, and recorded Response link on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Click on 'Through Application Number and Password/ Date of Birth'
Enter your application number, password/ date of birth.
Click on 'Sign In'.
Answer key, question paper, and your recorded response link will appear on the screen.
Download and save it for for future reference.
"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared," the notice added.
