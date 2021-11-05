BHU UET, PET 2021: Answer Key Challenge Window Closes Today, Results Soon

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday, 3 November, released the provisional answer keys of Banaras Hindu University Undergraduate (UET) and Postgraduate (PET) entrance test 2021.

Question papers and recorded responses of the candidates were also released along the the answer keys.

Candidates who appeared for BHU UET or BHU PET 2021 entrance exam, can download the answer key from the official website of NTA BHU: bhuet.nta.nic.in.