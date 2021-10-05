BHU Entrance Exam 2021: Test Paper Codes 104, 105 Rescheduled Again

The National testing Agency (NTA), on Tuesday, 5 October, released a notice regarding the rescheduling of some entrance exams of undergraduate courses of Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test (BHU UET 2021).

BHU UET 2021 Test Paper codes 104 and 105 are rescheduled on 9 October 2021. This is the second time these exams are getting rescheduled. Initially, these exams were scheduled on 29 September, which was later postponed to 6 October. According to the latest update, they will now be conducted on 9 October.

"The candidates for Test Paper Code 104 and 105 may please visit the NTA website(s) www.nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in to download their Admit Card by 6 October 2021," reads the official notice.