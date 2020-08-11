BHU Admission 2020: Entrance Tests Rescheduled, Check New Dates 

Banaras Hindu University on Sunday, 9 August, announced that admission exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university will now be held in two phases. The first phase will be held between 24-31 August and second phase between 9-14 September.

In the first phase, the university will conduct admission tests for all postgraduate programmes, LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA while in the second phase, admission exams for undergraduate programmes: BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom – FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB – 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc.

E-admit cards for the admission tests will be available for download one week prior to the tests.

According to the official notice, a detailed schedule will be released from 17 August on the official website of the university- bhuonline.in