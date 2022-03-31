ADVERTISEMENT

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Registrations To End on 17 April

Know the last date of application, exam date and steps to register for IGNOU BEd Entrance test.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Last date to apply for IGNOU BEd Entrance Test for January session is 17 April 2022</p></div>
i

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for BEd entrance tests for January session.

Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test till 17 April 2022 on the official website of IGNOU: sedservices.ignou.ac.in. The BEd Entrance tests will be conducted on 8 May 2022 in the entire country.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates who have attained at least 55% marks in Undergraduate or Postgraduate with subjects like Social science, Mathematics, Engineering, or Technology can apply for the BEd Entrance test exam. There is no age related criteria for registering yourselves for this exam.

IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: How To Apply 

  1. Visit the official website sedservices.ignou.ac.in

  2. Click on the link that reads 'Register Yourself'.

  3. A new window will pop up. Enter details like name, date of birth, gender, email, etc.

  4. Submit these entered credentials.

  5. You will again have to login with the username and password.

  6. Fill in all the required details.

  7. Upload your photograph and signature.

  8. Pay the application fee and submit the form.

  9. Take a print out of the form for future reference.

Visit the official website for more updates regarding the IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022.

