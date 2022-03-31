IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Registrations To End on 17 April
Know the last date of application, exam date and steps to register for IGNOU BEd Entrance test.
Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has opened the application window for BEd entrance tests for January session.
Interested candidates can apply for the entrance test till 17 April 2022 on the official website of IGNOU: sedservices.ignou.ac.in. The BEd Entrance tests will be conducted on 8 May 2022 in the entire country.
IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: Eligibility Criteria
The candidates who have attained at least 55% marks in Undergraduate or Postgraduate with subjects like Social science, Mathematics, Engineering, or Technology can apply for the BEd Entrance test exam. There is no age related criteria for registering yourselves for this exam.
IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022: How To Apply
Visit the official website sedservices.ignou.ac.in
Click on the link that reads 'Register Yourself'.
A new window will pop up. Enter details like name, date of birth, gender, email, etc.
Submit these entered credentials.
You will again have to login with the username and password.
Fill in all the required details.
Upload your photograph and signature.
Pay the application fee and submit the form.
Take a print out of the form for future reference.
Visit the official website for more updates regarding the IGNOU BEd Entrance Test 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.