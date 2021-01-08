BCECE Counselling 2020: Registrations to Start From 8 January

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) 2020 is scheduled to begin on 8 January, 2021. This was notified by the BCECE on its official website. BCECE Counselling 2020 will take place in two rounds. Candidates eligible for the first round will be allowed to register on https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ from 8 January to 14 January.

Following this, the BCECE will declare the first round of provisional seat allotment result on 21 January. Candidates will be able to download allotment order of first round on 21 January.

Subsequently, the board will start the document verification and admission process of the first round from 22 January, which is scheduled to go on till 26 January 2021.

Documents required to register for BCECE 2020 Counselling include admit card of Class 10, marksheets of classes 10th and 12th, a copy of the Aadhaar card, income certificate, caste certificate (if applicable), application form and provisional allotment order.