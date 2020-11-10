BBOSE Class 10,12 Exam Results Released, Check How to Download 

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) on Tuesday, 10 November, announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official BBOSE website- bbose.org.

The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are ordinarily held in June but were postponed to be held from 3-22 October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BBOSE is set up as an autonomous education department under the Bihar Education Department.