BBOSE Class 10,12 Exam Results Released, Check How to Download
The BBOSE class 10 and class 12 exams are ordinarily held in June but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) on Tuesday, 10 November, announced the results for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. Students who appeared for the examination can access their results on the official BBOSE website- bbose.org.
The BBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations are ordinarily held in June but were postponed to be held from 3-22 October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The BBOSE is set up as an autonomous education department under the Bihar Education Department.
BBOSE 10th, 12th results 2020 : How to check
- Visit the official website mentioned above
- On the homepage, towards the top, a result declaration link is flashing ‘Result of Secondary and Sr Secondary Second Examination held in June 2020’
- Click on it and you’ll be directed to a new page
- Enter your details roll number, exam name, date of birth, accreditation code and exam code
- Check and download your result.
