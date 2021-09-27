NTA Releases BBAU 2021 Entrance Test Admit Card: Here's How to Download
BBAU 2021 entrance test will be conducted from 28 to 30 September & 01, 03 and 04 October 2021.
National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday, 26 September, released the admit card for Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Entrance Test 2021 under-graduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of BBAU entrance test: bbauet.nta.nic.in.
Note: As of now, NTA has only released the admit card of the candidates appearing for entrance on Tuesday, 28 September. "The Admit cards of candidates appearing in Test papers on 29, 30 September and 01, 03 & 04 October will be hosted shortly at bbauet.nta.nic.in," reads the official notice.
How to Download BBAU Entrance Test (BBAU-ET) 2021 Admit Card
Visit the official website of BBAU entrance test: bbauet.nta.nic.in.
Click on 'Admit Card - BBAU (UG/PG) 2021' on the home page.
You will be directed to a new webpage.
Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin
Click on 'Submit'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
The official notice stated that candidates must check the code for test paper opted for, location of exam centre, date, name etc carefully. "In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained on the Admit Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bbauet@nta.ac.in," it added.
