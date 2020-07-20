Aug, Sep or Oct? MHRD Seeks Parents’ Opinion on Reopening Schools

August, September or October? When should schools across the country open their doors to students? This is exactly the information that the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has sought from states by Monday, 20 July 2020.

In a letter sent by the Department of School Education and Literacy, which is a part of the HRD Ministry, states and union territories have been asked to record responses from parents of school-going children to the following questions:

August, September or October? Which is the period of school-opening that parents are comfortable with?

What are the expectations of parents from schools, when they reopen?

As part of its unlock guidelines, the Home Ministry had said that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state would be shut till 31 July.