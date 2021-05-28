ATMA 2021 May Session Admit Card Released, Here’s How to Download
ATMA 2021 May session exam is scheduled to be conducted on 30 May 2021.
Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has released the admit card of AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA), 2021 May session. Candidates who have registered for the same can download their admit cards from AIMS' official website: atmaaims.com.
How to Download ATMA 2021 Admit Card
- Visit AIMS official website: atmaaims.com
- Click on 'Candidate Login' on the homepage
- Select the date of your exam
- Log in using your PID and password
- Your admit card link will appear on the screen
- Download it for future use.
Direct link to download admit card for ATMA 2021 May session.
The ATMA 2021 May session result will be declared on 5 June.
AIMS has scheduled a mock test for ATMA May session exam on 28 May 2021, from 10 AM to 5 PM. Candidates can login for mock test using their PID and password. It is necessary for the candidates to appear for the mock test in order to be eligible to appear for the actual test scheduled on 30 May.
Earlier this month, AIMS also declared the result of ATMA 2021 April session exam on it website.
About ATMA
ATMA is an entrance exam conducted for admission in various postgraduate management programmes. ATMA scores are accepted by more than 740 business schools. The test is recognised by AICTE and Ministry of HRD, Government of India and is conducted across all states in India.
