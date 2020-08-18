Centre’s ARIIA Rankings: IIT Madras Gets 1st Spot, Hyd Univ 10th
IIT Mumbai and IIT Delhi are ranked second and third, respectively.
The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, secured the first place, followed by the IITs in Mumbai and Delhi in the institutes of national importance, central universities and centrally-funded technical institutes category in the Union Education Ministry's Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2020.
ARIIA is an initiative of the ministry to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to "innovation and entrepreneurship development" amongst students and faculties.
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, stood in fourth place, while IIT Kharagpur ranked fifth.
Hyderabad University Ranked 10th
Meanwhile, the University of Hyderabad has been ranked 10th, becoming the only central university in the list of top 10, as per the ranking released by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday, 18 August.
Vice Chancellor, Appa Rao Podile said: "I am happy that UoH (University of Hyderabad) is the only central university to be ranked in the top ten of ARIIA rankings, 2020. This will inspire us to encourage high-quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship. More than quantity, we will focus on the quality of innovations and will try to measure the real impact by these innovations nationally and internationally."
"This will also set the tone and direction for UoH for future development of the university to be globally competitive and to be in the forefront of innovation," he added.
(This story has been edited for length and clarity.)
