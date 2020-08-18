Centre’s ARIIA Rankings: IIT Madras Gets 1st Spot, Hyd Univ 10th

The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, secured the first place, followed by the IITs in Mumbai and Delhi in the institutes of national importance, central universities and centrally-funded technical institutes category in the Union Education Ministry's Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA), 2020.

ARIIA is an initiative of the ministry to systematically rank all major higher educational institutions and universities in India on indicators related to "innovation and entrepreneurship development" amongst students and faculties.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, stood in fourth place, while IIT Kharagpur ranked fifth.