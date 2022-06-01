SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2022: Tentative Date and Time
Know the expected date and time for the release of Assam, SEBA HSLC results 2022. No official announcement yet.
Board of Secondary Education, Assam or SEBA is all set to announce the Assam HSLC Result 2022. The date and time for the release of results will be announced soon. As per the sources from SEBA, the board will be announcing the HSLC results date and time this week itself.
The students who appeared for HSLC, Assam 2022 exams can stay updated and later check the result at the official website sebaonline.org.
If sources are to be believed, SEBA, Assam HSLC Result 2022 is expected to be out in the 1st week of June or the 2nd week of June. Earlier, the students were informed that SEBA will announce HSLC Results 2022 this week (1st week of June).
However, there are no further updates as of yet and the result announcement date has been shifted to next week.
SEBA HSLC Result 2022: Expected To Be Out Soon
As per information shared by the sources of SEBA to Times Now, "The evaluation process is almost done and SEBA is preparing results. You can expect a date or some fresh information in this week. We don't know yet if result would be announced this week or not. But yes, a date or some other update will be here."
The announcement for Assam HSLC Result 2022 date and time is expected to be made this week itself. In the previous years, the results were declared within 40-50 days after exams.
This year, SEBA HSLC exams were conducted from 15 March to 31 March 2022. It has been a month since the exams got over, the result date is likely to be announced this week. The board will soon confirm the HSLC Result 2022 date and time. Nearly 2 lakh students appeared for the HSLC exams this time and are waiting for their results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.