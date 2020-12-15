‘Secular’ Bid: Assam Madrasas to be Converted into Regular Schools

There are around 98 Sanskrit schools in the state, which will be converted to study centres and institutions offering diploma, degree courses. These will be conducted from 1 April 2021 by the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.

Moreover, those teaching theological courses in madrasas would would now be trained for general subjects. In order to bring about all these changes the government will introduce a bill in the state Assembly this month.

(With inputs from The Indian Express, India Today and The Print.)