Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has declared the Assam High Secondary (HS) class 12 board result for 2020 on the official website of the portal - ahsec.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the class 10 exam, can now visit the official website of the department.The Assam class 12 board exams 2020 were conducted from 12 February to 14 March. To check the result, students will require their roll number, name, date of birth and registration number. The direct link and the steps to download the Assam HS class 12 board result are given down below.How to Download Assam HS 12 Board Exam Result 2020?Visit the official website of the potal at - ahsec.nic.inClick on the link which states, 'HS SEBA Result 2020'Enter the required login credentials and submit.The Assam class 12 result will appear on the screen.Candidates can check and download the result for future reference.Assam Class 12 2019 Exam Result AnalysisLooking at the previous year's stats, around 2.4 lakh candidates appeared for the Assam class 12 board exams. The overall passing percentage of girls was 93%, whereas, the overall pass percentage of the boys was 89.46%. If we look at the pass percentage of science and commerce students seperately, the pass percentage of science students was 86.59% and commerce student's pass percentage was 87.59%.