‘Break Silence’: Ashoka Univ Students Protest After PB Mehta Quits
Students staged demonstrations in solidarity with PB Mehta after he resigned as a professor at Ashoka University.
Two back-to-back resignations from two professors – political scientist Pratap Bhanu Mehta, over reasons unknown, and noted economist Arvind Subramanian, in solidarity with the former – has created an uproar among students and teachers at the Ashoka University.
The Quint has learned that a ‘virtual town hall’ will be held between the University Vice-Chancellor Malabika Sarkar and the students on Thursday, 18 March, evening over the two resignations. Meanwhile, a demonstration in solidarity with Mehta was held at the University campus earlier on Thursday.
Resignation Over Land Acquisition Deal, Claims Student Newspaper
The Edict, a newspaper published by students of Ashoka University, cited an anonymous source and claimed the decision “was motivated by an understanding that if Professor Mehta resigned, the University’s efforts to acquire a new plot of land to expand the campus would get much smoother. Additionally, formal recognition for the fourth-year post-graduate diploma, Ashoka Scholars’ Program, was also hinted at as being part of the deal.”
The newspaper also said, “In a heartfelt email to his students thanking them for ‘being an inspiration,’ Professor Mehta revealed that 'after discussions with the university about prevailing circumstances, it became clear to that it was best to move on.’”
In a statement, the students’ governing body at the University said: “We express our unconditional support to Professor Mehta, who always taught us to be critical of the structures we live around and question what is taken for granted. He has been fundamental to the building of Ashoka and we believe that the implicit stance this University has taken is to not to support academic freedom, his and that of others in the Ashokan community. The events that have transpired point to a failure on the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor’s part in protecting the University faculty from external pressures, and more importantly, also points to failure of the Founders to ensure the same.
We are also concerned about the larger implications this has on the freedom of speech for Ashoka’s students and faculty. This is not the first time that Professors have come under fire for their opinions and/or their course content. We are worried about the support they will have in the future, whether it will force them to self-censor, and what this means for the quality of our education.”
‘Stand Fully in Support of Prof Mehta’: Ashoka Univ Faculty
A letter by the faculty at Ashoka University, addressed to the vice-chancellor, read, “We request the University to ask Professor Mehta to rescind his resignation. We also request that the University clarify its internal protocols of faculty appointment and dismissal, and reinforce its institutional commitment to the principles of academic freedom.”
“We stand fully in support of Professor Mehta and all academics who risk their personal and professional well-being by speaking truth to power,” it added.
What Happened?
Political scientist and scholar Pratap Bhanu Mehta tendered his resignation as professor at Ashoka University on Tuesday. The reasons behind him stepping down are still unclear.
The move comes two years after Mehta resigned as vice-chancellor of the University, one of the foremost liberal arts institutes in the country, citing a desire to return to full-time academic life.
Refusing to comment on the reasons behind the resignation, Mehta told The Quint: “No comments, hope you understand.”
Two days later, renowned economist Arvind Subramanian also tendered his resignation as professor, noting, “that even Ashoka – with its private status and backing by private capital – can no longer provide a space for academic expression and freedom, (which) is ominously disturbing.”
Subramanian had joined the university as professor of economics in July 2020.
(The Quint reached out to authorities at the University for their response on the report on Mehta, in the student-run newspaper. This report will be updated with the response, as and when available.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.