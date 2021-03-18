‘Break Silence’: Ashoka Univ Students Protest After PB Mehta Quits

In a statement, the students’ governing body at the University said: “We express our unconditional support to Professor Mehta, who always taught us to be critical of the structures we live around and question what is taken for granted. He has been fundamental to the building of Ashoka and we believe that the implicit stance this University has taken is to not to support academic freedom, his and that of others in the Ashokan community. The events that have transpired point to a failure on the Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor’s part in protecting the University faculty from external pressures, and more importantly, also points to failure of the Founders to ensure the same.

We are also concerned about the larger implications this has on the freedom of speech for Ashoka’s students and faculty. This is not the first time that Professors have come under fire for their opinions and/or their course content. We are worried about the support they will have in the future, whether it will force them to self-censor, and what this means for the quality of our education.”