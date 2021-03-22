Liberty is Integral: Ashoka to Appoint Ombudsperson, Say Founders

The statement by Ashish Dhawan, Pramath Raj Sinha, Sanjeev Bikhchandani and Vineet Gupta went on to say that the “rights and responsibilities” of the faculty to articulate themselves freely is recorded in the Faculty Handbook and Guidelines.

“But in the present conjuncture there is the urgent need to reaffirm and elaborate certain aspects of this fundamental pillar of the vision and functioning of Ashoka University,” read the statement.

Further, the board of trustees pointed out that even though the founders of the university do not intend to interfere with the academic functioning of the university, “they also see themselves as being responsible for protecting and upholding the vision and the aims of the University they have helped establish” and are very conscious of protecting the “basic structure” of the university.

The statement goes on to focus on the necessity of establishing certain protocols and processes