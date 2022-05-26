Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates, Vacancy Details, and More
The Army Public Service Commission (APSC) has notified the interested candidates for the recruitment process of the teaching and non-teaching staff.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply offline on or before 7 June 2022. Know about educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details for the Army Public School Recruitment 2022.
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Candidates can apply and submit the application till 7 June 2022.
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
PGTs – English, Physics, Geography
TGTs – English, Social Science, Mathematics
PRT
Activity Teacher – Art & Craft - TGT
Music Teacher – PRT (Contractual)
Head Clerk (Contractual)
UDC/Accounts Clerk
LDC
Paramedics
Lab Attendant
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification
PGTs – English, Physics, Geography: Need 55 percent in Post Graduation
TGTs – English, Social Science, Mathematics: Graduation, BEd with 55 percent marks
PRT – Graduation with 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/BEd with minimum 50 percent marks in each
Activity Teacher – Art & Craft (TGT): As per the CBSE affiliation bye laws 2018, candidates should have experience and knowledge.
Music Teacher - PRT (Contractual) - As per CBSE affiliation by-laws 2018, candidates should have experience and knowledge
UDC/Accounts Clerk: BCom or 15 years' experience as clerk; typing speed should be 12,000 letters per hour, and basic knowledge of accounting
LDC: Graduate or 10 years' experience as a clerk, typing speed 12,000 key depression per hour, and basic knowledge of accounting
Paramedics: 10+2 and diploma in nursing with at least five years' experience
Lab Attendant: 10+2 with science and computer literature
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Age Limit
Candidates under the age of 40 years can apply for Army Public School Recruitment 2022. There are age relaxations for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Application Process and Fee
Candidates can download the form from the official website and submit the filled up applications along with photocopy of all testimonials and fee of Rs 100 in favour of Army Public School, Faizabad latest by 7 June 2022.
Army Public School Recruitment 2022: Job Summary
Notification – APS Faizabad Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for Teaching & Non-Teaching Staff Posts
Notification Date – 25 May 2022
Last Date of Submission – 7 June 2022
City – Faizabad
State – Uttar Pradesh
Country – India
Educational Qualification – Secondary, Senior Secondary, and Other Qualifications; Graduate Functional Administration, Education
