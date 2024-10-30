AP TET Final Answer Key 2024 Released: How to Download at aptet.apcfss.in?

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, has released the APTET Final Answer Key 2024 on aptet.apcfss.in. Candidates who participated in the exam can visit the website to download the final key.

The AP TET 2024 exam took place over multiple dates between 3 October and 21 October 2024. The exam was held in two sessions daily, from 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Following the exam, the provisional answer key was released on 4 October 2024, with a window for candidates to submit objections opening on 5 October 2024.