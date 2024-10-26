AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Releasing on 27 October 2024: How to Download?

The AP TET exam took place over multiple days, from 3 to 21 October 2024. The exam was held in two shifts daily, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Originally scheduled for 5 to 20 August 2024, the exam was postponed to provide additional preparation time for candidates.

To pass the AP TET, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 percent for the open category, 50 percent for the BC category, and 40 percent for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates. The validity of the pass certificate is for a lifetime.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the AP TET 2024.