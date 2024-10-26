ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Releasing on 27 October 2024: How to Download?

AP TET 2024 final answer key will be out tomorrow; visit aptet.apcfss.in to download.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department will release the final AP TET 2024 answer key tomorrow 27 October 2024. Candidates can access the final answer key for all papers on the official AP TET website, aptet.apcfss.in.

The final answer key will be used to determine the AP TET 2024 eligibility test results. After reviewing objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer keys, the department compiled the final answer keys, which were released in phases. The AP TET 2024 result is expected to be announced on 2 November 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The AP TET exam took place over multiple days, from 3 to 21 October 2024. The exam was held in two shifts daily, from 9:30 am to 12 pm and from 2:30 pm to 5 pm. Originally scheduled for 5 to 20 August 2024, the exam was postponed to provide additional preparation time for candidates.

To pass the AP TET, candidates must obtain a minimum of 60 percent for the open category, 50 percent for the BC category, and 40 percent for SC, ST, ex-servicemen, and differently-abled (PH) candidates. The validity of the pass certificate is for a lifetime.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest updates regarding the AP TET 2024.

Also Read

UP Police Constable Result 2024 Likely Today: How to Check at uppbpb.gov.in?

alsoRead-img

AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key Release Date

AP TET 2024 final answer key will be released on Sunday, 27 October 2024.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

AP TET 2024 Result Date

AP TET result is expected to be announced on 2 November 2024.

Also Read

NICL AO Results 2024 Out: How to Check Scores at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in?

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How to Download AP TET 2024 Final Answer Key?

  • Visit the official website, aptet.apcfss.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link to download AP TET 2024 Final Answer 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the required login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your answer key will be displayed.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future use.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

India Post GDS 3rd Merit List 2024 Out: Find Result at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and education

Topics:  Answer Key   AP TET 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×