AP OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021

Check AP Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021 or the OAMDC UG Admission Allotment List now at oamdc.ap.gov.in
Andhra Pradesh degree seat allotment 2021 results for the Online Admission Module for Degree Colleges (OAMDC) have been released by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education .
Students who had applied for the admission in OAMDC BA ,BSC, BCom, BBA, BCA, BVOC, BFA programs can check their OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment 2021 results by visiting the official website of OAMDC and AP at oamdc.ap.gov.in
Candidates must note that the AP online degree admission 2021-22 phase one registration had closed on 17 October 2021 along with other web options to make changes to the application.
Read below for five easy steps to check and download the OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021
OAMDC Degree Seat Allotment Result 2021
Visit the official site of OAMDC at oamdc.ap.gov.in.
Search for the option that reads 'Candidate Login' on the homepage.
Enter your official credentials such as application number, date of birth and password to login.
Your AP Degree UG seat allotment result shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future purposes
Candidates are advised to visit this space for more updates regarding the OAMDC degree seat allotment result 2021.
