AP LAWCET Counselling 2021 Results Released: Details Here
Know the date of results and steps to download the results.
Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) counselling 2021 results was released on Friday, 18 February 2022. The students awaiting the seat allotment results can check the same on the official website at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
The AP LAWCET counselling 2021 had started on 12 February 2022. Earlier the results were expected to be out by 6 pm on Friday but the notification on the official website mentioned that the result would be released after 9.30 pm.
The AP LAWCET counselling results were released along with the AP PGLCET results. The students need to have their LAWCET hall ticket and need to enter other details while logging in.
All the students whose names are on the allotment list will have to complete the self-reporting process and reporting at the colleges between 19 February 2022 and 22 February 2022.
AP LAWCET Counselling 2021: Steps to Check Seat Allotment
Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in
Click at 'Download allotment letter' on the homepage.
Fill in your login details like hall ticket number and date of birth.
Then your AP LAWCET allotment results will be displayed on your screen.
You can download it and take a print out for future reference.
For more updates on the AP LAWCET seat allotment results and admissions, visit the official webiste.
