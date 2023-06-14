AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023: Manabadi, 1st & 2nd Year Results Declared

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) declared the AP Inter supplementary exam result 2023 yesterday, 13 June 2023 at around 5 PM. Candidates who appeared for the AP Inter supplementary examination can check and download the AP Inter Supplementary result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year from the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter first-year and second-year examination results were released on April 26 by the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh.

AP Inter 2nd year exams were conducted from 16 March to 4 April 2023 while the 1st-year exams took place from 15 March to 13 April 2023 at various centers across the state.

Check the steps to download the AP Inter Supplementary Result 2023 for 1st and 2nd year below.