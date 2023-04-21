AP Inter Result 2023 For 1st & 2nd Year Expected Next Week; Steps to Download

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP is most likely to release the AP Inter Results 2023 soon. As per local reports, the Inter Results AP for 1st and 2nd year students may be declared next week, probably the end of April- last week of April.

After the release of the AP Inter results, students will be able to check the result on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. As per local media reports, AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results are expected to be declared in the last week of April or in the first week of May.

Though the students are still waiting for the an official announcement regarding the AP Inter results 2023 date and time.