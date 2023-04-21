AP Inter Result 2023 For 1st & 2nd Year Expected Next Week; Steps to Download

Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, BIE AP is most likely to release the AP Inter Results 2023 soon. As per local reports, the Inter Results AP for 1st and 2nd year students may be declared next week, probably the end of April- last week of April.
After the release of the AP Inter results, students will be able to check the result on the official website at bie.ap.gov.in. As per local media reports, AP Intermediate 1st year and 2nd year results are expected to be declared in the last week of April or in the first week of May.
Though the students are still waiting for the an official announcement regarding the AP Inter results 2023 date and time.
AP Inter Result 2023 Date
AP Inter Results 2023 1st Year Exams were conducted from 15 March to 3 April 2023. AP Inter 2nd Year Exams were conducted from 16 March to 4 April 2023.
As per the reports, the AP Inter Result 2023 will be released by the last week of April or first week of May 202 at the official website- Resultsbie.ap.gov.in
AP Inter Results 2023: Passing Marks
If candidates wish to pass the AP Inter Results 2023, they will have to secure at least 35 percent of marks and those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks, they can appear for the supplementary exam conducted by BIE AP.
This year around 5.10 lakh candidates appeared for the first year exams and around 5.17 lakh students appeared for the 2nd Year Inter exam. For more updates, students can visit the official websIte.
How to Download AP Inter Result 2023?
Visit the official website of AP Inter Result 2023 at .
On the homepage, go to the Inter Result section.
You will find a direct link to the result in the AP Inter Result 2023 section.
A new page will appear wherein students will have to fill in their roll number and exam details.
Students will have to enter their login ID and password
Subject-wise number and result will appear on the screen.
Students can take a printout of AP inter results 2023 for future use.
