AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021 Begins: Here's How To Apply
The AP ICET is conducted by the APSCHE for admission into MBA and MCA courses in the state of Andhra Pradesh.
AP ICET Counselling Registration 2021: The registration process for web counselling for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2021 has been commenced by the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).
Candidates who have qualified the exam can register for the AP ICET counselling process on the official website of the APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in.
AP ICET 2021 Admissions: Web Counselling Schedule
Web counselling registration: 4 to 10 December 2021
Verification of certificates: 4 to 11 December 2021
Web options selection from: 1 to 11 December 2021
Change of web options : 12 December 2021
Allotment of seats : 16 December 2021
Self-reporting and joining at college: 17 to 21 December 2021
How To Register for AP ICET 2021 Web Counselling?
Visit the official website of APSCHE: sche.ap.gov.in
Click on the ‘AP ICET’ link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on the 'Candidates Registration' link
Enter your AP ICET 2021 hall ticket number and date of birth
Click on 'Submit'
Fill up the registration form
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Download and save it for future reference
"Once the entire allocation process is completed the candidate will be allowed to download the Provisional allotment orders from the website," reads the user manual released by the APSCHE.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the APSCHE.
