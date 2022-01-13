ADVERTISEMENT

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling Dates Announced: Registration Till 17 January

Candidates can register for the counselling till 17 January on the website of EDCET, edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The notification for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (AP EDCET) Counselling 2021 has been released, and it states that interested and eligible candidates can apply for the counselling process till 17 January 2022, on the official website of EDCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The AP EDCET Counselling 2021 is being conducted for those students who are interested in getting admissions to B.Ed. and B.Ed. Special Education courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh.

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling: Important Dates

Registration process commences on 11 January 2022.

Registration process ends on 17 January 2022.

Option selection on 19 January 2022.

Seat allotment final result on 23 January 2022.

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling: Application Fees

Candidates must note that they will be required to pay an application fees for the AP EDCET 2021 counselling.

For OC/BC candidates: Rs 1,200

SC/ST/PH candidates: Rs 600

AP EDCET 2021 Counselling: How to Register

  • Visit the official website of AP EDCET at edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

  • Navigate to the link that reads 'Candidate Registration' on the homepage.

  • Enter your official log-in credentials and any other information required to log in.

  • Fill the AP EDCET 2021 application form carefully.

  • Upload all the required documents and pay the application fee.

  • Your AP EDCET 2021 counselling registration will be completed.

  • Download the confirmation page of your successful registration and take a printout for future reference.

For more detailed information on the AP EDCET 2021 counselling, please visit edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

