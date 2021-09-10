AP ECET 2021 Hall Ticket Released: Here's How to Download It
AP ECET 2021 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 September.
The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Anantapur (JNTUA) on Thursday, 9 September, released the hall tickets/ admit cards for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test-2021 (AP ECET).
Candidates who have registered to appear for the same can download their admit cards from the official website of JNTUA: sche.ap.gov.in.
AP ECET 2021: Important Dates
Hall Ticket Downloading: 9 September
Date of Examination: 19 September
Preliminary Key: 20 September
Final Date for Receiving Objections: 23 September
Final Key and Results Declaration: 1 October
Rank Cards Downloading: 5 October
How to Download AP ECET Admit Card 2021
Visit the official website of AP ECET: sche.ap.gov.in
Click on 'Download Hall Ticket' link on the home page
Enter your registration number and date of birth
Click on 'Download Hall ticket'
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
AP ECET examination will be for 200 Marks with 200 objective type questions. According to the instruction booklet, the qualifying percentage marks for obtaining a rank in APECET 2021 is 25 percent of the aggregate marks in the four subjects (three subjects for B.Sc. Mathematics) ie, 50 marks out of a total of 200. However, in the case of SC/ST candidates, there shall be no minimum qualifying marks for ranking the candidates.
AP ECET is an entrance exam conducted by JNT University, Anantapur on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education for lateral admission into second year regular B.E., BTech, BPharmacy courses.
