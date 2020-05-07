AP EAMCET Application 2020 Extended to 20 May Amid Lockdown

The Andhra Pradesh government has further extended the application deadline for Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 till 20 May. The decision was taken in response to the extension of the coronavirus lockdown in India till 17 May.

The EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Kakinada (JNTUK). Aspirants can apply online at sche.ap.gov.in.

The EAMCET is a pre-requisite for admission to various professional courses offered at JNTUK or private colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Through the exam, students are shortlisted for admission to BE, BTech, BSc, BVSc & AH, BFSc, B Pharmacy, and PharmD courses.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for AP EAMCET 2020 was 29 March. It was extended until 17 April. The exam was initially scheduled to be conducted from 20 to 23 April which was then deferred due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Students who wish to see the latest updates on the examination can also download mobile App APSCHE myCET, which is available on Google Play Store and has all related information including Mock Test, Submitted application status, and the EAMCET hall ticket.