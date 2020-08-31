Annual, Development Fees Cannot Be Charged Till Schools Reopen: HC
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 31 August, reached the verdict that annual and development fees cannot be charged to parents of students “during the pendency of the present lockdown,” when schools across the country are yet to open, reported the Press Trust of India.
The court made the motion after a parents’ association of a private school moved the court over annual and development charges issued by the school from July 2020.
The court has restrained the school from taking annual and development charges from parents until further orders. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on 16 September.
According to the order, the school contented that the lockdown is over and hence it can levy the annual and development charges.
In response, the Delhi government told the court that the Directorate of Education’s 18 April circular lists that no schools shall charge the annual and development fees until the lockdown is over. And since no school is currently, physically open, the order stands.
(With inputs from PTI)
