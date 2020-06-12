Andhra Pradesh Board (BIEAP) has released the results of intermediate board examinations 2020. To see the results of BIEAP AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year exams, candidates can visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh Board at- bieap.gov.in. To see the results, students will need their respective roll number, name, and date of birth. Also, students are advised to keep the necessary details ready before checking the results of the intermediate exam.Andhra Pradesh 2020 Intermediate (Class 12) Board Exam DatesAccording to the notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh Board, the board examinations of the first year (class 11th) students started from March 3 and lasted till March 21, 2020. At the same time, second-year (class 12) board examinations were held from March 5 to 23 March 2020.Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Board Exam Result 2019In 2019, a total of 60% students cleared the Intermediate first year (class 11) exam. At the same time, 72 percent of the total students were successful in clearing the second year exam.Last year, around 9 lakh students appeared for intermediate first year and second year exams combined.If we talk about passing percentage of girls and boys seperatelyHow to Download Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Class 12 Board Exam Result?Visit the official website of the board at - www.bseap.org or www.manabadi.co.in.Look up for the result link for class 12 exam and click on it.It will redirect the user to a new page.Enter your roll number and the required details.The result will appear on the screen.Check and download the result for future reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.