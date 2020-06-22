Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Saturday, 20 June, announced the cancellation of the Secondary School Certificate or class 10 examinations in the state. The minister stated that the decision was reached after considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the state and the health of the students.All 6.3 lakh students who were eligible to appear for the class 10 exams will now be declared passed. The AP Class 10 exams were initially scheduled to be held in March-April 2020 and were postponed twice since the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown was imposed on 24 MarchThe state government was planning to hold pending class 10 examinations from 10-17 July and also reduced the number of exams from 11 to 6.CBSE Exams: MHRD Meeting Underway, Decision on Boards Likely TodayThe education minister also announced the cancellation of the AP Intermediate first and second year advanced supplementary examinations for 2020. The exams were scheduled to be held in July but were cancelled in view of rising COVID-19 cases in the state.“The students, who could not pass the previous two successive Intermediate examinations in the past, will be deemed to have been passed,” the minister said.2021 CBSE Board Exams May Not Include All Topics, Suggests NCERT We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.