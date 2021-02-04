Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam to Commence from 7 June
Andhra Pradesh board exam for Class 10 will begin on 7 June and will go on till 16 June 2021.
Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Adimulapu Suresh on Wednesday, 3 February announced the dates of board examination for Class 10 students.
Board exams for Class 10 will begin on 7 June and will go on till 16 June 2021.
The examinations for regular, private, vocational and other candidates will take place in a single session from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.
“Exams will be held for seven papers, of which three are languages, two are group subjects, and two are science papers. All examinations, except for Science papers, will be held for 100 marks each.”Adimulapu Suresh, Education Minister of Andhra Pradesh
Syllabus for Class 10 board exams has been reduced by 35 percent, in order to provide some relief to the students. 5 June will be the last day of school for students of Class 10.
Final exams for students of Classes 1 to 9 have been scheduled from 3 May to 10 May 2021.
Summer vacations for these classes have been scheduled from 16 May to 30 May, and the 2021-22 academic year starts from 1 July.
(With inputs from IANS)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.