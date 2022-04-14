Amid NEET Face-off, DMK & Allies To Skip Tamil Nadu Governor’s Tea Party

The DMK and its allies – the Congress, VCK, and the CPI(M) – have announced that they will not be attending the ‘at home reception’ to be hosted by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi at his residence on Thursday, 14 April.

The event – a tea party – has been arranged by the Governor on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

The reception – where all political parties in Tamil Nadu are invited – is an annual event held by the Governor on Independence Day and Republic Day, but this year, it has been scheduled to mark the Tamil New Year, which falls on Thursday.