Amid COVID Surge, DU Postpones Final-Year Exams

Delhi University on Sunday, 2 May, announced the decision to postpone final-year examinations, said university officials as citied by PTI.

The decision has been taken in view of the surge in daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

Exams for final year students were scheduled to commence in May, which will now begin from 1 June 2021. Exams will be conducted in online mode, open book format.

"We held a meeting on Saturday, 1 May, with all heads of the departments and deans. The meeting was chaired by the vice-chancellor. It was decided that the exams be postponed to 1 June," said D S Rawat, Dean of Examinations, DU.

As per a new notice released on 3 May, the already released date sheets of the same exams stands withdrawn. New time table will be released soon.