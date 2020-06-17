Video Editor: Prashant ChauhanAre schools ready for conducting pending CBSE exams that will be held from 1-15 July? Can social distancing be maintained? The Quint spoke to Ameeta Mulla Wattal, Principal of Delhi’s Springdales School, to understand how students would be brought in for exams amid rising cases of coronavirus infections in the country.According to Wattal, students must maintain a distance of six feet even before entering through the two gates that the school has designated for this purpose. Only one student will be allowed through the gate at a time, followed by a temperature check.The student will then proceed to sanitise her hands, the base of her shoe and will thereafter be provided with masks and gloves – all this while standing within designated squares, each placed with a distance of six metres.What Happens if a Student is Running Temperature?According to Wattal, a student running temperature will be taken to the medical room, where she will be writing her paper in isolation. Question papers and answer scripts will be handed over to the student in a wooden tray and the student will place the answer scripts on the same tray, once she is done writing her paper.The answer scrips would then be placed inside a UV sanitisation machine. During the exam, the student would be attended by a nurse.Only 10 Per ClassroomFor those without any symptoms, maintaining six feet distance is mandatory, even while going up the stairs to the classroom. Apart from following squares, students must not touch the banisters or any other object unnecessarily.Once they have reached the classroom, students will be allowed to dispose off their bottles and other objects in different waste bins. Only ten students will be allowed in every exam hall and they will be writing papers while maintaining a distance of six feet. The examiner will provide not have a seat and will remain on foot throughout the exam.Once students have settled, corridors, doors, banisters will be sanitised.Further, only one student will be allowed in washrooms at a time, which will be cleaned after every use. After writing exams, students will exit in the same manner in which they had entered. Classrooms will be sanitised each day, before and after exams. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.